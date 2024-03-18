Facelift to north Chennai educational institutions

CHENNAI: With the announcement of the North Chennai Development Plan for the residents of the area, the schools and colleges, too, will get a major facelift this year at a cost of Rs 57.43 crore.

For the educational institutions in north Chennai, two projects are to be introduced. The project will be funded by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Under the plan, the government along with other departments have also listed the projects for schools and colleges.

The projects for the development in the area are; construction of brand new football ground at Chinna Samy Street at a cost of Rs 71 lakh and construction of new gallery at the football ground in government higher secondary school, Kathirvedu, at Rs 25 lakh.

Additionally, some of the other projects are; formation of new play field at Kannagi Street at an outlay of Rs 27 lakh and comprehensive modernisation and digitization of Chennai Higher Secondary School (CHSS) on TH Road and Pull Avenue at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

Along with that, the plan will also entail construction of indoor auditorium at Chennai Primary School in Seniamman Koil Street at a cost of Rs 75 lakh and formation of playground at Kannappar Thidal to the tune of Rs 6.75 crore.

Also, the plan has been laid out for modernisation, upgradation and digitalisation of five schools in north Chennai at a cost of Rs 45.15 crore. The schools are; Chennai Government Higher Secondary School (CGHSS), Rotler Street, CGHSS in MH Road and CHSS in Ayanavaram.

Meanwhile, as a part of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plan, Tiruvottiyur High Road will be widened, from Tollgate Metro station to New Washermanpet Metro station at a cost of Rs 44.92 crore.

And, Arunachaleshwar Koil Street, from New Washermanpet Metro station to QQ Scheme Road will also be widened for Rs 22.45 crore.