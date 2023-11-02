F4 opener: Chennai gets lucky as poll time in Hyd

CHENNAI: The Formula F4 Indian Championship, initially scheduled to begin in Hyderabad, has been relocated to Madras International Circuit commencing this Saturday. The change in plans comes from a force majeure event prompted by the code of conduct enforced for the elections in Telangana.

The journey of the Indian F4 Championship has been an extensive one, commencing with its announcement in August 2021 and planning for new season to kick-start in February 2022. The street circuit in Hyderabad was unveiled, and when Formula Scout apprised Formula E founder Alejandro Agag of this track, he embraced the idea, bringing it to life with a distinct layout from what Indian F4 had initially envisioned.

In a release, Indian F4 stated, “We’ll be moving the venue for the first race weekend from Hyderabad to Chennai. The race weekend for both the F4 Indian meet and the Indian Racing League will remain the same (Nov 4 & 5), with only the venue changed to Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai.”

“The Madras International Circuit is a permanent race track and in ready mode because of national level races conducted here. So this shouldn’t be a challenge for us,” an official associated with the racing Circuit told DT Next.

The season finale will take place on Dec 9 and 10, marking India’s inaugural night street circuit race at the ‘Chennai Formula Racing Circuit’. Spanning 3.5 km, this layout will be the longest street circuit in India, extending across Island Grounds, War Memorial, and the Napier Bridge in the city.