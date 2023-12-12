F4 finale race shifted back to MIC, new champion to be crowned this weekend

CHENNAI: India's ambitious plan for a night street race in Chennai hit hurdles, including devastating floods and legal entanglements. As a result, the final round of the Indian Formula 4 Championship will now be held at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on December 16 and 17.

The international circuit has hosted all previous F4 rounds this season. However, the SDAT and State government initially planned to hold the final round at the heart of the city, around Island Ground, on a track named the Chennai Street Circuit.

Initially scheduled for December 9 and 10, this would have been the country's first night racing event. Preparations, including removing medians, installing safety barriers, and re-laying roads, were in full swing.

However, torrential downpours that inundated the city and surrounding districts put paid to those plans.

The event also faced legal challenges. Petitioners cited various reasons, including public safety concerns, inconvenience to patients at the Omandurar Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, potential environmental damage, and questioned the need to spend public money on what they considered a private event.

The announcement of the final F4 race follows the conclusion of round three of the Indian Racing League earlier this week.

This weekend's event marks a historic moment in Indian motorsports, as the race will conclude with the crowning of the first-ever F4 Indian championship winner.