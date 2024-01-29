Ezhuthu Atti, an initiative to foster Tamil typography

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Tamil urban street-wear brand, Angi Clothing, incorporates Tamil language and culture as design elements. The brand caters to a Tamil audience, drawing inspiration from Tamilian folklore. Angi’s founder, Srivatsav, was searching for communities to discuss Tamil typography but found none in the city. Alongside Aravindh Raj, who was working with Angi at the time, Srivatsav initiated a project called Ezhuthu Atti five months ago.

“This is a platform to promote Tamil typography. We were creating many Tamil designs for Angi. So, we thought, why not start an initiative to promote Tamil typography? We are overwhelmed by the response from people. In the last few months, we hosted a few meet-ups,” says Srivatsav.

The entrepreneur hopes the community grows into a platform where people can share topics like typography and designs. “We aim to develop Ezhuthu Atti into a more extensive design open community. We are also looking to create Tamil fonts in the future and explore more Tamil fonts,” he adds. Ezhuthu Atti is also one of the judges for the LangFest 2024.