Extend service up to Tiruninravur, residents request Chennai Metro Rail Limited

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recently signing a contract for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) from Koyambedu to Avadi, the demand among the residents to extend the service till Tiruninravur has also increased.

CMRL awarded the contract to M/s RITES Limited for the proposed corridor via Padi Pudhu Nagar, Ambattur and Thirumullaivoyal in July. The proposed corridor is approximately 16 km long and includes approximately 15 elevated Metro stations.

“The preparation of the DPR for the corridor is being undertaken considering developments such as information technology parks and industrial and thickly populated areas along the corridor,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the residents of Tiruninravur, located more than 10 km from Avadi, have been requesting the State government and CMRL to extend the service till there.

A Tiruninravur resident said, “The residents of western city suburbs depend on government buses, shared autos and local trains for their daily commute to work and other purposes. Thousands of people will benefit from the implementation of the Metro Rail.”

With Pattabiram located about 4.9 km from Avadi, the residents claim that extending the Metro Rail till Thiruninravur, with a stoppage in Pattabiram, will aid lakhs of passengers. “The implementation of Metro Rail will drastically change the way people commute. The service will help hundreds of office-goers and college and school students,” a resident of Pattabiram added.