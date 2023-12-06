Extend EB bill payment deadline by a month: OPS

CHENNAI: Seeking to provide relief to people who have lost their livelihood due rains and flooding in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam requested the government to extend their EB bill payment deadline at least by a month.



In a statement, Panneerselvam said both people's families and businesses are badly affected due to the rains and floods rendering them helpless. "Not just the EB bill, those who run businesses are burdened also by property damage as floodwater entered their shops," he added, saying, the EB bill would prove to be another blow to them.

OPS requested the Stalin-led DMK government not to burden the people further.