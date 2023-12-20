'Extend deadline to appoint faculty to Anna University'

CHENNAI: Pointing out several confusions in the application process to appoint assistant professors, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged Anna University to extend the deadline for applying till December 31.



In a statement, the senior leader said that confusions prevail in the recruitment process to appoint 232 assistant professors. "Applications were received from November 29 to December 13 through online. December 18 was fixed as the last date to submit physical documents. Due to technical issues, several candidates could not apply, " he said.

Saying that one month time is being given for students' admission, only 14 days have been given for appointing faculty. "During this period, floods in Chennai and southern districts have occurred. Keeping this in mind, the deadline should have been extended. But, the University failed to do so, " he pointed out.

He also alleged that several temporary assistant professors, who are already working in the University, were prevented from applying.

"Due to this, several qualified candidates, who have experience, could not apply. The University has the responsibility to fix the issues. As per court order, temporary assistant professors are entitled to grace marks, " he opined.

Ramadoss urged Anna University Vice-Chancellor to intervene in the issue and extend the deadline up to December 31.