Express trains to run from Chennai Central rescheduled; check details here

CHENNAI: Two express trains from Chennai Central has been rescheduled on Monday, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 16053 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.25 pm on Monday is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.00 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 35 mins).

Train No 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.35 hrs on Monday is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.50 pm due to operational reasons (Late by 15 mins), added the statement.