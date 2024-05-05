Exploring vocal dynamics using Indian terminologies

CHENNAI: Promising an immersive experience with effective practice techniques for pitch and rhythm improvement, Karthik Sekaran, a musician and educator will be coming to Chennai, all the way from Delhi, yet again. He has carved a niche for himself in the world of music, where he wears multiple hats as a vocal coach, music producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

"I started my musical journey locally, diving deep into the traditional Carnatic vocal style under the mentorship of SV Ramani for ten years," Karthik recalls. As he moved into his college years in Chennai, Karthik found himself drawn to the lively music scene, enjoying composing and performing light music. Along the way, he developed a strong connection with the acoustic guitar, which remains one of his favourite instruments to this day.

"I work on blending my Carnatic roots with Western concepts, providing a bridge for those trained in the traditional Indian way seeking a simpler, relatable entry into Western music,” he adds.

Returning to the city for the fifth time, Karthik will be conducting the Voice Culture and Vocal Harmony workshop at IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space, Kodambakkam. The workshop will explore vocal dynamics like vibrato, huskiness and volume changes, delving into the intricacies of breaking down vocal harmonies using Indian terminologies.

“The workshops will have an interactive element. Through engaging games, participants can not only learn, but actively contribute, creating an environment where everyone sings, has fun, and learns together. Understanding Western theory through an Indian music lens is essential in a musical landscape dominated by fusion,” the musician explains. The Voice Culture and Vocal Harmony workshop will take place on May 5, between 10 am to 6 pm.