Exploring the musical heritage of Madras

CHENNAI: The Madras Commune, 98 Madras, and Nam veedu Nam oor Nam kadhai will be hosting a musical heritage walk called Isaiyum Varalarum on June 24, starting at 6.30 am.

Led by Aafreen Fathima Kabir and Varsha S, an architect-artist and textile designer duo with a passion for exploring the city’s heritage through art and storytelling, this walk aims to uncover the lesser-known music traditions of Madras. Participants will get to discover the rich musical heritage of the city while immersing themselves in enchanting melodies.

The walk will delve into the significance of music today, highlighting various music forms that have thrived in Madras throughout different eras. One of the notable spots to be covered is the Tamil Isai Sangam in George Town.

“Throughout the journey, you will gain insights into the evolution of music, exploring how musical instruments and the music scene have transformed over time. This exploration will provide a deeper understanding of how we have adapted to the changing musical landscape,” Aafreen informs DT Next. For registration, contact 87540 55575.