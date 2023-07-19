Exploring the complex relationship between art, trash, humanity

CHENNAI: In a captivating blend of movement, storytelling, spoken word, poetry, and object theatre, Preethi Bharadwaj, a Chennai-based theatre artiste, delves into the intricate connection between art, trash, and humanity. Her compelling production, Me & My Trash, challenges perceptions and invites introspection on our responsibility and accountability in the face of innovation and creation.

“Using Bharatanatyam and theatre as powerful tools of expression, I weave together elements generated by humans, encompassing ideas, stories, plastic, technology, tradition, ideologies, and art itself, all seen through the lens of trash. Beyond the literal interpretation, the performance delves into the metaphorical, spiritual, and philosophical meanings of trash, shedding light on the internal trash we carry within ourselves,” Preethi Bharadwaj tells DT Next.

With each performance, this thought-provoking production navigates the boundaries of movement and spoken word, taking the audience on a transformative journey. It prompts us to question our relationship with trash, exploring its myriad forms and the profound implications it holds for our lives. Me & My Trash will be staged on July 22 at 6.30 pm at the Alchemy Black Box, Adyar.



