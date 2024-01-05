Exploring effects of climate crisis through fibre art

CHENNAI: Renowned textile designer and fibre artist, Kalyani Pramod, addresses contemporary societal issues through her art projects. Her portfolio includes sculpture, mixed-media painting, pottery, and two-and three-dimensional textile art. Collaborating with her team, Kalyani will be presenting Bhoomi, an exhibition delving into the repercussions of climate change through the lenses of social change, environmental awareness, and craftsmanship.

“This exhibition is our attempt to create awareness about how climate change affects people. All installations are made of waste materials, plastic bottles, and fabrics. By combining these materials with techniques such as crochet, knitting, weaving, embroidery, felting, and punch needle, we have crafted small sculptures with a lot of intricate details,” says Kalyani, who has been working with discarded materials since the 1980s.

Kalyani Pramod

Bhoomi visually narrates the consequences of climate change, featuring depictions of coral reefs, marine life, vibrant jungles, decomposing trees, expansive mountain ranges, and raging forest fires. Information panels compliment the artworks, providing insights into the alarming realities of the world.



“Textile art as a medium due to its tactile nature can evoke strong emotions both for the creator as well as the audience. The climate crisis has urged us to delve deeper into everyday life and introspect our collective actions. My creative practice draws connections between personal experience and global issues,” adds Kalyani.

From the exhibition

In response to the prevailing challenges of fast fashion and increasing fabric waste in landfills, Kalyani advocates for a shift toward sustainable practices and the use of natural fabrics. The Bhoomi exhibition will be held at Moplah House, DakshinaChitra from January 6 to March 15.

