Exploring Chennai’s global heritage

CHENNAI: As part of the Goethe Institut City Walks program, several exciting walks are scheduled for September. On September 16, participants will have the opportunity to delve into the rich global heritage of George Town.

This captivating walk has been expertly curated by Ramanujar Moulana and will be led by Manasveni. “George Town holds immense significance not only in Tamil Nadu’s history but also in Indian history as a whole. Through this Saturday walk, participants will gain a profound understanding of the diverse global influences present in George Town. The neighbourhood is home to vibrant communities, including Armenians and Jews, each with their unique and intriguing stories to share,” explains Moulana, the curator of the walk.

On September 23, the program will venture into exploring both the new and old heritage of Aminjikarai.

The final walk of the series, scheduled for September 30, will uncover the hidden treasures of Washermenpet, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of this neighbourhood. For those interested in participating, registration and additional details can be obtained by contacting 9342267878.