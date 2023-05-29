Explore the fascinating world of reptiles with MCBT’s quizzes

CHENNAI: Did you know, that the word ‘anaconda’ was derived from the Tamil word, meaning ‘having killed an elephant’? If you were aware of this fascinating fact, then you must have been a part of Quhisss: The Snake Quiz. This captivating event was organised by XQuizIt, in collaboration with the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (MCBT), and sponsored by Timelinks. Quhisss attracted a remarkable number of students from across the city, with an astonishing 150 registrations for the preliminary round, held online on May 4.

The final round, conducted via Zoom on May 12, witnessed unprecedented excitement, as MCBT’s Education Officer, Achsah Steffi John, presented breathtaking live reptile exhibits, while the participants answered quiz questions. Students from PSBB schools showcased their knowledge and dominated the top five positions. B Sri Shivendra from PSBB Siruseri secured the first place, followed by Rushil Chandrasekar from PSBB Nungambakkam, S. Advaith from PSBB KK Nagar, Dheeraj KL, also from PSBB KK Nagar, and Tanrika Narayan from PSBB T Nagar.

The winners were rewarded with an insightful tour of the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, and received certificates of excellence from MCBT director, Pramila Rajan. Additionally, all participants who appeared in the preliminary round received e-certificates, while the top 10 participants were awarded physical certificates as well.

The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust has an exciting online quiz coming up on June 16, titled Flipper: The Turtle Quiz. For more information about the quiz, visit Madras Crocodile Bank Trust’s Instagram page.