Experience the burst of Indian flavours from different regions

CHENNAI: Chennai’s popular restaurant Bombay Brasserie that lies in a quiet corner, which concentrates on different cuisines within the country, has introduced a few signature dishes to its new menu. “The newly-introduced dishes are popular starting from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. We have maintained the authenticity of each delicacy,” says chef Ashok Kumar. As the restaurant revamps its menu once in six months, he claims the dishes are carefully curated to offer diversity, and customer feedback is also taken into consideration.

“Chennai is filled with people from different regions. So, restaurants are in the position to cater to the needs of everyone, which eventually paves the way for the introduction of innovative dishes with authenticity,” remarks the chef.

All the dishes served at the restaurant take us on a trip to that region, owing to its rustic preparation. The hot kadhi samosa chaat is a perfect starter, to begin with the gastronomical experience.

Hot kadhi samosa chaat

Marinated in yogurt and ground spices and cooked with homemade Punjabi garam masala in onion, tomato, and cashew gravy, the Punjabi cooker chicken is nothing less than delicious, accompanied with aloo paratha.

Punjabi cooker chicken

The tikka kebab biryani has scrumptious chicken perfectly cooked with basmati rice. The minced mutton seekh infused with the flavours of kabab chini which is served on a saffron-brushed naan, is a fitting tribute to Kashmiri cuisine.

Tikka kebab biryani

When it comes to desserts, they have not followed any particular region’s cuisine, instead, they have come up with innovative concepts to recreate the existing ones. Their chocolate rocky road is a dark chocolate mousse brownie placed on a cookie and peanut crumble. These are accompanied by two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with salted caramel sauce and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate rocky road

People can visit the Bombay Brasserie located on College Road, Nungambakkam.