Experience Navarathiri fusion while you fast with flavourful delights

CHENNAI: Durga puja is not just a period of prayer and reflection but also a celebration of delicious and wholesome food.

To enhance your Navarathiri fasting experience, try these easy fasting recipes that seamlessly blend tradition and innovation.

SABUDANA KHICHDI

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup roasted peanuts, crushed

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak it in water for 4-5 hours. Drain and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Heat ghee in a microwave-safe bowl, add cumin seeds, and microwave for 30 seconds.

Add diced potatoes and microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway.

Mix soaked sabudana, crushed peanuts, green chilies, and rock salt. Microwave for another 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

FRUIT SALAD WITH YOGURT DRESSING

Ingredients:

Assorted fruits (banana, apple and pomegranate, among others), chopped

1 cup thick yogurt

2 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions: