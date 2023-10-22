Begin typing your search...

Experience Navarathiri fusion while you fast with flavourful delights

To enhance your Navarathiri fasting experience, try these easy fasting recipes that seamlessly blend tradition and innovation.

22 Oct 2023
CHENNAI: Durga puja is not just a period of prayer and reflection but also a celebration of delicious and wholesome food.

SABUDANA KHICHDI

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)
  • 2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, crushed
  • 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)
  • Rock salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

  • Wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak it in water for 4-5 hours. Drain and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.
  • Heat ghee in a microwave-safe bowl, add cumin seeds, and microwave for 30 seconds.
  • Add diced potatoes and microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway.
  • Mix soaked sabudana, crushed peanuts, green chilies, and rock salt. Microwave for another 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

FRUIT SALAD WITH YOGURT DRESSING

Ingredients:

  • Assorted fruits (banana, apple and pomegranate, among others), chopped
  • 1 cup thick yogurt
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, honey, and cardamom powder. Mix well to prepare the dressing.
  • Toss the chopped fruits in the dressing.
  • Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving for a refreshing and healthy dessert.
DTNEXT Bureau

