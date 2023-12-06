Expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorm in city for 2 more days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease gradually in Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is predicted over the south and interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days due to trough wind.

Under the influence of trough wind in easterlies, heavy rain can be expected in Tiruvallur and Ranipet for the next 24 hours. Isolated areas in the south and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get mild showers, as per RMC bulletin.

On December 9, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. In the city, some areas are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 2 days.

As per RMC data, from December 4-5, Tiruvallur received the highest amount of rainfall with 34 cm, followed by Kancheepuram 27 cm, Chennai 24 cm, and Chengalpattu 22 cm. Many areas in Chennai, including Royapuram, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Shollinganallur, Teynampet, and Valasavakkam recorded 18-21 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

During the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu received 368 cm which is, 2% deficit against its usual rainfall of 375 mm. Chennai recorded 54% excess rainfall with 1,077 mm, whereas the average rainfall was 700 mm.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung made landfall in south Andhra coast close to Bapatla between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday, with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The storm has moved towards the north, and is likely to weaken gradually.