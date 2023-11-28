Exhibition unveils hidden heroes, nostalgic tales of Indian comics

CHENNAI: We are familiar with the exploits of DC and Marvel superheroes, but sometimes we overlook the presence of an Indian fighter who hails from Jupiter and aids an elderly man in his daily adventures. Parallel to the realms of Superman and the Avengers, there exists a vibrant world of characters who casually walk and converse in the familiar neighbourhoods we know. The ongoing exhibition, titled The World of Indian Comics, brings together these characters, their creators, and their narratives in one gallery.

The Library Exhibition is curated by the museum management interns of 2023-24, extensively utilising the museum’s library collection. Spanning from the earliest comics to recent publications, the exhibition showcases an elaborate collection of comic books, book series, and special issues from the DakshinaChitra library. It sheds light on the comic book collection of the DakshinaChitra library, ranging from popular English comics like Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha to older issues of Amar Chitra Katha in Tamil and the magazine Kalki.

This exhibition offers a sneak peek into the classic world of Indian comic books and the characters that have added excitement to childhood. From artists who worked magic on paper to stories that shaped lives, the main objective of the exhibition is to introduce children and young adults to the colourful world of comics in India and create a nostalgic space for everyone to enjoy.

The exhibition will be open until November 30 at Varija Gallery, Dakshinachitra Heritage Museum.