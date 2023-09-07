Exhibition to showcase artistry skills of children in the city

CHENNAI: Organised by SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory, Chennai is soon to host an exhibition that will bring out the artistic creations of talented young artists across the State.

The exhibition, titled Colors Of Innocence, displays a wide range of artistic creativity of children between age groups three to 16 and is conceptualised by Selvakannan Rathinam, a self-taught artist.

Selvakannan Rathinam

“In the initial days of my art journey, quite a few people rejected my works here because I am a self-taught artist. I was able to exhibit my works in Mumbai and Kolkata.

I took that as a motivation to have my own gallery, SK’s The Lines & Curves will provide an opportunity for those interested in art,” says Selvakannan. He adds that instead of rejecting an artist’s art works, he grooms the artist and provides an opportunity to showcase his/her works in the gallery.

Till date, he has organised three exhibitions, which saw international artists too in attendance. However, this is the first children’s exhibition conducted by SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory.

More than 60 participants have submitted their works for this two-day exhibition. Lekha Hetal, one of the participants says, “Art helps me to stay in tranquility and peace.

My art piece, a Zentangle pen work art, that symoblises a human mind that keeps functioning round the clock. Through fine lines, I tried to depict the thoughts that pop up in our mind like being lost, happy, blank, and organised.”

The 14-year-old artist wishes to explore all types of art and wants her works to be relatable to the viewers.

Learning art for seven years, Zoya Parveen, a 15-year-old artist, is showcasing three of her oil paintings at Colors Of Innocence. “I want people to get inspired by my works and play a role in the growth of art.

Participating in this exhibition provides experience and ideas to develop my skills,” she shares, who wants to try her hand at charcoal art.

Selvakannan wishes to organise a huge art festival in Chennai like the Chitra Santhe, an annual art festival held in Bengaluru.

The Colors Of Innocence exhibition will be open to the public on September 9 and 10 at SK’s The Lines & Curves Art Gallery, Kolathur.