Exhibition to foster dialogue between art, humanity, nature

CHENNAI: The exhibition, titled Nature’s Symphony, embarks on a journey that delves into the symbiotic relationship between nature, humanity, and artistic expression. This exploration is facilitated through the compelling works of three distinct artists – R Gokul Raman, Sreelakshmi K S, and Thalamuthu. The exhibition’s overarching aim is to ignite a meaningful dialogue that bridges the gap between the natural world and the human experience.

R Gokul Raman’s artworks serve as a visual exploration of the human lifestyle intricately interwoven with nature’s complex web. His choice of medium, mud painting, and woodcut, serves as a symbolic representation of humanity’s profound dependence on the Earth for sustenance and survival. Raman describes his work as an exploration of the intersection between nature and human life, capturing the intricate patterns found in the natural world. “I invite viewers to reflect on their connection to the environment. My current work focuses on people harmonising with nature, using soil painting and woodcuts to depict the complexity of human survival and the delicate balance between us and the natural world. It’s a visual dialogue evoking emotions, memories, and shared human experiences,” says Gokul.

Sreelakshmi K S’ works resonate as an ode to the creatures that inhabit our world, with a particular emphasis on migratory birds. Her art not only conveys the urgency of preserving these delicate members of our ecosystem but also offers a beautiful portrayal of rare birds achieved through the use of gouache and various pigments. Sreelakshmi shares her journey, saying, “While in Santiniketan, I immersed myself in the environment, sparking a deep interest in birds and animals. This led me to explore their significance through my work. Currently, my work revolves around wildlife, land, and migration, with a focus on documenting diverse bird species. Witnessing the challenges they face due to industrialization and environmental change inspires my work. It’s a reflection of our responsibility to maintain ecological balance and ensure all creatures have their place in our man-made world.”

Sreelakshmi’s work

Thalamuthu’s unique sculptures in wood and copper act as a link between the ordinary and the extraordinary, channelling the essence of nature’s teachings. Through his pieces, he captures the transformation of nature and connects it with our inner emotions. Thalamuthu says that in his work, he explores the profound impact of urbanisation on rural landscapes, seeking to rekindle our connection with nature. He emphasises, “The younger generation today often finds themselves distanced from the natural world, and I aim to reflect upon the serenity and beauty I experienced growing up in a village embraced by nature. My work also delves into the evolving realm of agriculture, highlighting the seed as the ultimate source of all life.” Nature’s Symphony will be on display until September 30 at Art Houz, Nungambakkam.