Exhibition showcases sustainable fashion choices for brides

CHENNAI: Commemorating World Earth Day (April 22), Vimonisha Exhibitions and Events has come up with an exclusive event, that emphasises the significance of sustainability. The global theme for the day is ‘Planet Vs Plastic,’ hence to fulfill their part in saving Mother Earth, they have collaborated with Adaia Diamonds and Drapery, to blend fashion with sustainability.



Founded by the mother-daughter duo of Vimal Shivdasani and Monisha Gidwani, Vimonisha Events aims to introduce luxury and jewellery brands to the city. Talking to DT Next about the exhibition, Monisha, who is also curating the event, says, “For this year’s World Earth Day, we wanted to focus on sustainability, which is the need of the hour. This is our first time collaborating with the two brands.”

Another major reason for curating the exhibition is because the bridal season is approaching. According to experts, the sustainable fashion trend has been growing in the wedding industry for the past couple of years. “This exhibition is for brides, who wish to opt for more sustainable options for their wedding,” she adds.

Collection from Adaia Diamonds

Darshana Balagopal founded the Adaia Diamonds, embodying a commitment to innovation rooted in craftsmanship and timeless design. At Drapery, they honour tradition, blending heritage with innovation to create bold, elegant designs. The brand invests in its weavers, merging tradition with technology.



Around 100 pieces from both brands will be exhibited at the event.

Vimonisha X Adaia Diamonds and Drapery is taking place at Hyatt Regency Chennai on April 20, from 11 am to 8 pm. For more details, contact: 9820043549