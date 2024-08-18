Exhibition explores craftsmanship behind handloom weaving at DakshinaChitra Museum

CHENNAI: Hands Behind Handloom Weaving is an exhibition curated by the DakshinaChitra interns that delves into the world of handloom weaving. In an age dominated by mass production and machine-made goods, this exhibit celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of traditional weaving, emphasising the human touch behind this ancient craft.

The exhibition highlights the essential yet often overlooked artisans - spinners, yarn winders, warpers, sizers, dyers, designers, and weavers - who preserve and advance the tradition of handloom weaving with their skilled hands. It brings to light the rich legacy of Indian handloom by detailing the entire process, from the creation of cotton yarn to the final weave.

Visitors will be captivated by a variety of exhibits, including company paintings that document the handloom process, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the past. The display also features tools, textiles, books, folktales, and documentary videos. These elements are not merely historical records but also windows into the lives and stories of the artisans who have handed down their expertise through generations. The exhibition is on till August 20 at Varija Art Gallery inside DakshinaChitra Museum.