Exhibition celebrates city’s artistic evolution over the years

CHENNAI: The curated exhibition, titled Confluence of the Past and Present: The Creative Flow, delves into the history of Madras Modern, acknowledging the pivotal contributions of iconic stalwarts in shaping regional modernity during the 1960s and 1970s.

Curator Dr Ashrafi S Bhagat says, “Along with these seniors are a group of young and middle-career artists who have shaped an artistic path that is equally distinct and different in its visual aesthetic, clearly establishing their versatility.”

Dr. Bhagat emphasises that the younger generation, educated at institutions such as the Government College of Fine Arts, the Department of Fine Arts Stella Maris College, or the Kumbakonam College of Arts, has transcended traditional boundaries.

According to the curator, these artists encapsulate their lived reality through a visual language that is both figurative and abstract.

Regarding artistic media and techniques, Dr Bhagat notes the leap into innovative methodologies like mobile installation, the pointillist technique in drawing, imaginative mixed media printmaking, and the use of organic pigments and diverse materials for support.

“The confluence of the past with the present involves the contribution of senior artists of Madras Modern, who opened a trajectory of experimentation, innovation, hybrid techniques, and medium, which was extended further by the young Turks of the present generation with a tremendous resourcefulness and imaginative facility,” she adds.

The curated exhibition aims to explore the varied dimensions of the aspect of creative flow, evolving from a stream to a river. It encompasses creative artistry, philosophical ideology, personal narratives, nature, and myths, and addresses cultural and environmental concerns.

The exhibition is on till December 30 at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet.