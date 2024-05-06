Exhibition captures coastal heritage of Kerala

CHENNAI: When Deborah Thiagarajan, the founder and director of DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum visited Kozhikode district in Kerala, she was amused by the famous Kuttichira house. The art historian has now conceptualised the same house inside the museum premises.‘Glimpses into Kozhikode: The Mappila Community, Trade and Boat-building’ is a permanent exhibition that will display photographs, exhibits and films about the area, people, culture, and trade in the city and how Kozhikode emerged as a major port on the Arabian Sea and also about traditional boatbuilding in Beypore, Kozhikode.

Deborah remembers her trip to Kozhikode fondly, saying, "The city impressed me with its lively atmosphere and charm. They're hosting literary and fun events at Kozhikode Beach almost every weekend and making it accessible to everyone. Kozhikode was even named India's first Unesco City of Literature. The city is home to some of India's best-known writers."

She mentions that the ancient stone inscriptions found in the Kuttichira mosque tell interesting stories about the city's past. Deborah believes it's important to share Kerala's rich cultural history with people in Chennai.

"In Kerala, people belonging to different religions live together peacefully. Here at DakshinaChitra, we want to showcase houses from all communities and thus, this latest addition to the ‘Houses of Kerala’," adds the art historian.