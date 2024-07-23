Exhibition at InKo Centre highlights art of sustainable craftsmanship

CHENNAI: InKo Centre, in association with the Crafts Council of India, is presenting an exhibition titled ‘Metamorphosis: Crafting a Green Future’. This exhibition celebrates the art of transforming nature into exquisite works of craft. The showcased products explore how traditional and contemporary crafts reflect nature’s beauty and advocate for a sustainable future.



"We have several products on display, including Pattamadai mats from Tamil Nadu woven from finely split Korai grass, plant-based screwpine mats, palmyra-leaf baskets and decor, siali-leaf serve ware, banana and coconut-based household items, Sabai and moonj-grass baskets, bamboo seating, water-hyacinth products, and natural indigo-dyed items — the list goes on. Interestingly, craftspeople continually learn and update their products to suit ever-changing modern lifestyles, making sustainable living a reality for creators and consumers,” says Lakshmi Vijayaraghavan from the Crafts Council of India.

She adds, “Inextricably linked with mother nature, we risk our survival as a species if we do not sustain a relationship of creation, use, reuse, and recycling. Craft epitomises this vital bond by providing livelihoods to thousands of rural artisans and their helpers across the country, offering both economic support and a sense of pride in their traditional vocations. Creating awareness and sharing information about crafting traditions and nature’s abundant resources is the best way to promote a lifestyle that can be adapted and nurtured by generations to come.”





Talking about the ongoing exhibition at the InKo Centre, the centre’s director Rathi Jafer tells DT Next, “With a focus on handmade crafts that emphasise the vital interconnection between man and nature, the exhibition showcases how human creativity, hand skills, and inspiration from nature can create objects that are both aesthetically pleasing and utilitarian. In an age of AI and technology, it is equally important to highlight the value of handcrafting as a skill that transforms creative inspiration drawn from nature into works of art. The exhibition pays tribute to the craftsmanship of artisans across India who are inspired by the natural world, offering a gentler, more sustainable way of life.”

