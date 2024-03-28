Evicted during exam, kids’ future at crossroads

CHENNAI: For about 50 children in Vettu colony of Gummidipoondi, the Highways Department’s decision to evict their families and demolish their houses could not have come at a worse time, as they are now forced to deal with the reality of not having a home of their own while preparing for annual examination.

There are 42 Dalit and Muslim households in Vettu colony, with close to 50 children. Among them, about 15 are writing the Class 10 board exams that commenced on Tuesday. The families were evicted and their houses demolished to construct a storm water drain, work on which started on March 15.

The residents evicted by the Highways Department are mostly employed in unorganised sectors: Most of them are auto drivers and contract workers in garment companies who are struggling to make ends meet. “Where do we sleep or bathe? Where do we study for the exams,” asked many of them when DT Next visited the area. “We feel disowned and neglected at our own place,” added a student.

With no roof left for them, the families have shifted their children to the houses of relatives and neighbours houses, where they have to make do with the tiny, cramped space available. A few who have no such luxury are studying in the open.

Speaking to DT Next, Sri Lekha, who recently finished her Class 12 board exam, said, “As I came home after finishing physics paper on March 15, I saw my house being bulldozed. All my books were thrown away. From then on, I had no confidence or desire to prepare for the exam. I may have underperformed in the rest of the papers.”

“I was born and brought up here in Vettu colony. Our homes were demolished just 10 days before the public exam. As now I have no place to call home, I am preparing for the exam at my friend’s house. I am anxious about my performance in the board exam,” said P Rishi, a 16-year-old attending Class 10 boards.

Residents allege that the demolition was hastily done to initiate the project before the end of this financial year and before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, without any concern for the plight of students.

Dalits and Muslims who have been residing here for decades claim that the government has been issuing demolition notice twice a year, but without any assurance of an alternative.

“During the demolition, we all protested and asked for time to resettle. But no alternative place was given to all of us. We have been requesting the government since 2022 to form a committee to address our demands,” said a resident.

“My husband, a watchman, was away when they demolished my house. I was helpless with my two daughters. Now we are staying in our neighbour’s house. Seeing how my children have to ask permission to use their toilet and are restricted to a cramped space while preparing for the examination has left me heartbroken,” lamented Suguna, a differently-abled woman.

Film director Gopi Nainar, VCK’s former district secretary of Tiruvallur, who had been fighting for the rights of the people in the region said, “The Highways Department is planning to construct a drain by evicting the people who have lived there for generations. Only after multiple complaints and requests did the Collector approved to provide about two cent land to 12 people in this area. However, this too was given without a proper survey, forcing the residents to return the patta to the Collector.”

Though they asked for land for all families who lost their house in demolition, the revenue officer refused and told them to take what was given, Gopi alleged.

“Why is the government ignoring our demands despite several complaints and protests,” lamented Gopi.