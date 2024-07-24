Ethiraj College celebrates 134th birth anniv of founder

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women celebrated Founder’s Day 2024 and on the occasion, Madras High Court Justice M Sundar stressed the importance of education especially for women, and talked about the enduring legacy of VL Ethiraj, the revered founder of the 76-year-old institution.

Justice shared several anecdotes involving the founder that demonstrated VL Ethiraj’s integrity, honesty, and legal acumen. This was the 134th birth anniversary of the institution’s founder.

VM Muralidharan, chairman, Ethiraj College Trust welcomed the gathering and recounted the contribution of the founder VL Ethiraj towards the cause of women’s education. While explaining the various new futuristic initiatives at the institution, he spoke about the recently launched Drone Centre, the first among Arts colleges, that will train students across disciplines on drone-based services.

The Principal and Secretary Dr S Uma Gowrie elaborated the steps to be taken to offer state-of-the-art subjects across various disciplines. She said that topics such as Data Science, Digital filmmaking, and OTT production have been well appreciated by students.

Dr M Sekar, financial trustee, R Chandrasekar, board member, and former chairperson Chandra Devi Thanikachalam were present on the occasion.