EPS urges DMK govt to immediately withdraw peak hour electricity charges for industries in TN

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government to immediately withdraw the peak hour electricity charges for the industries in Tamil Nadu.

He said that after hiking the power tariff, there is a downfall in the both industrial and textile sector in the State and for which the various industries' forum has announced a state-wide strike.

Stating that most of the MSMEs have LT. 111B (0-150 KW) connections, he said earlier Rs 35 was charged for 1 KW (as fixed price) and now it was increased to Rs 153.

"In addition, peak hour charges were also announced if the electricity was used between 6 am and 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm", he said.

Claiming that due to the power tariff hike, the MSMEs could not function during the peak hours, Palaniswami said "with already the raw material prices peaking and lack of manpower affecting business, the hike in power tariff for the second time had forced the MSMEs to close down their shutters".

The leader of opposition in the House said that the government should ensure that the hike in property tax, commercial tax and increase in electricity should be affordable to the investors here.

Pointing out that the industries' forums have demanded to withdraw the peak hour electricity charges, payment of Rs 1.53 per unit generated through solar panel and retaining Rs 35 as fixed charges for 1 KW, "I urge the government to fulfill all these demands from the MSMEs".

"If the state government wants to retain the investors in the State, it should ensure to bring back the earlier power tariff, which was implemented during the previous AIADMK regime", he demanded.