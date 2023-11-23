EPS flays DMK govt not providing alternative house sites for 480 families

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that DMK government for not providing alternative sites for over 480 families, whose houses were razed down in Melvisharam in Ranipet district 17 months ago, even after the court direction.

The Madras High Court directed the government to provide alternative sites to the families that were living in more than 30 years when the Ranipet district administration issued an eviction order.

However, the authorities razed down 487 houses on June 22. The affected families were not provided with alternative sites till date, said Palaniswami in a statement.

He demanded the government to address the issue at the earliest.

EPS condemns electric shock incident during temple car procession in Tiruvannamalai

Palaniswami also condemned the Tamil Nadu government for failing to take precautionary measures during the temple procession of Annamalai temple and alleged that several devotees were injured due to electric shock and eight were admitted to hospital.

The incident exposed the "incompetence" of the DMK government and he wondered why the authorities failed to cut power connection to the streets along the temple where the chariots were taken out on procession.

He demanded the government to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.