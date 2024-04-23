EPS expresses unhappiness over party electioneering in Chennai district

CHENNAI: After heading the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls for the party and its allies, covering the length and breadth of the state, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took stock of the election works of the party functionaries and candidates in Chennai and surrounding districts.

He hinted that the political climate was in favour of the AIADMK and appealed to the party functionaries to build the momentum to return to power in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Palaniswami held the close door meeting with district secretaries, election incharges and candidates from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts for nearly 90 minutes, starting from around 11 am, and expressed his strong displeasure over the electioneering of the several of them.

Senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, D Jayakumar, Gokula Indira and several others participated in it.

He refrained from taking any names but registered his unhappiness over the election works carried out in these districts, particularly in Chennai Central.

The constituency was allotted to its alliance - DMDK - that fielded B Parathasarathy against the DMK's heavyweight and sitting MP Dhayanidhi Maran and BJP's Vinoj P Selvam.

"Our leader was not happy with the way things took place in Chennai Central constituency in particular. After the polling, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth flagged the issues on lack of cooperation during campaigns, " said a senior functionary preferrying anonymity.

The meeting witnessed an animated Palaniswami, who recalled the party cadres and functionaries' loyalty to late leaders' M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and pointed that the commitment was not convincing, said the sources, who were privy to the close door meeting.

Meanwhile, he said there was an overwhelming response during his campaign and public meetings across the state. He urged the party leaders and senior functionaries to make use of the anti-incumbency against the DMK government to build the moment for the party to return to power in the 2026 assembly polls.

"Our leader asked us to build the moment that guarantee the return of Amma (Jayalalithaa) government in the forthcoming elections, " said one of the party candidate in the LS polls.

They have also discussed extensively on poor voting percentage and missing names in the voters' list.

Thanneer Panthal : AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the party functionaries to put up Thanneer Panthal in public places to quench the thirst of the people during the summer season.