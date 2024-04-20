EPS appeals cadre of AIADMK, its allies keep a close watch on counting center till June 4

CHENNAI: A day after the Lok Sabha polls and Vilavancode by-poll, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the functionaries and cadres of the party and its allies to remain vigil around the clock till the counting day.

The electronic voting machines have been shifted to the strong rooms in the counting centers across the state after the peaceful polling.

Till the counting day, on June 4, the cadres and functionaries of the AIADMK and its alliance parties remain alert and monitoring the counting centers, said Palaniswami in his letter to the party and its alliance - DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Thamizhgam.

He also applauded the effective and dedicated campaigns for the victory of the AIADMK front.