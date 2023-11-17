Ensuring basic facilities for staff employed in election duty is must: MHC

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) has said that it is the duty of the officials to ensure basic facilities for the staff employed in the election duty.

The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of a Public Interest Litigation seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to employ women above 50 years of age, in election works.

The bench observed that Article 324 of the Indian Constitution has provided certain rules and regulations to the ECI to conduct elections. There are policies not to employ staff in election duties if basic facilities are not provided, observed the bench.

An advocate M Sasikala from Chennai, moved the Madras High Court to direct the ECI not to employ women above 50 years of age in election works including Parliament elections, legislative assembly elections, and local body elections.

The petitioner contended that the women employed in election duties were not provided with transport facilities to reach their polling stations, they were made to stay at schools during the night.

The schools and other buildings used as polling booths were without fans, doors, toilet facilities, and drinking water, said the petitioner.

Basic facilities including food are also not provided which is a serious human rights violation, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner also sought to provide safety, security, and basic amenities to the women employed who are all less than 50 years of age during election duties.