Ensure uniform prices for farmers: Anbumani to govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded the State government to set up a commission to fix prices and also a board to buy vegetables pointing to the retail price of tomato touching Rs 120 per kg.



In a statement, Anbumani said that the cost of many vegetables had increased and was being sold at around Rs 80-120 per kg. The cost of a kilo of shallots has touched Rs 100.



“Prices of vegetables have increased due to a fall in the arrival at the market. It’s impossible to cook without tomato and onion. Poor and middle-class families are adversely impacted by the price hike,” he said.



Anbumani also noted that the prices of grocery items, including rice and dals, have increased as well. “The cost of a kg of rice has increased upto Rs 15, while toor dal has increased by Rs 45 per kg. Prices of other items have increased on an average by 10-20%,” he pointed out.



The veteran politician also observed that to ensure uniform prices throughout the year, the government should set up a price fixation commission for agricultural produce and a board to procure them.

