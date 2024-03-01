Ensure regular supply of drinking water: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Officials regularly inspect the distribution of drinking water to ensure adequate supply and send reports to the directorates concerned, directed Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru during a review meeting at the head office of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the provision of drinking water in 21 corporations, including Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

Nehru instructed officials to undertake maintenance work without causing any inconvenience to the public. "The officials should coordinate with the departments concerned during the road extension works, the bridge construction and repair, and Metro Rail construction, and take measures to ensure that the works are carried out without any damage to the water pipelines,” he said.

Besides Greater Chennai Corporation, officials should also monitor the maintenance of water resources that come under other corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats, he said, and stressed on periodic inspections and proper maintenance of ground level and overhead tanks.

The department is supplying more than 1,040 million Per Day (MLD) of drinking water to areas under the Chennai corporation benefitting over one crore people in the city. Additionally, 2,071 MLD of drinking water is supplied under the 544 combined water supply schemes, which benefit people in 12 corporations, 65 municipalities, 346 town panchayats, and 52,361 rural settlements, said a statement from the department.