‘Ensure no personal vehicles are engaged for election purposes’

CHENNAI: Transport and Road Safety Commissioner has warned actions against the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) if they engage own purpose vehicles for election purposes.

"Several complaints are being received from the Maxi cab and Taxi operators alleging that in most districts, RTOs are engaging own board vehicles for hiring purposes for the current General Elections. This is a clear violation of Motor Vehicle Acts and Rules on one hand and creating revenue loss to the State Government on the other hand. Moreover, for all election-related works, 100 per cent compliance with existing acts and rules is mandatory, " the commissioner said in a circular to all the zonal officers, RTOs and Motor Vehicle inspectors (MVI) dated March 20.

Pointing to the risks involved in engaging the own board vehicles for commercial purposes, he said that if the own board vehicles met with any accidents, insurance companies would not process claims. "This will be an additional lapse for RTOs and MVI's." he said.

"Hence all RTOs and MVIs are strictly instructed not to engage own board vehicles for any election-related hiring works including for elections. Those vehicles with the transport board permit only shall be engaged. Any deviations in this regard will be viewed very seriously. Zonal Officers are strictly instructed to ensure this and no complaints in this regard shall be received, " he instructed.