Ensure basic amenities at Beach station: Commuters

CHENNAI: The Chennai Beach railway station, which is one of the terminuses in the city, lacks escalator facilities. Lack of an escalator at the railway station is causing hardship to passengers especially senior citizens and the physically challenged.

The station also lacks basic amenities. There is also a foot over bridge in the railway station that needs repair.

“There is only one ticket counter, which is on side. The travellers who come through the other side have to walk till the end to get the tickets. The FOB in the railway station is also in a bad condition which might collapse at any time,” said Dinesh Kumar, a daily commuter.

There is no platform display boards on the one side of the railway station so people who are not familiar with the station struggle to find the platform. He also complained that the exit gate would be locked from 4 am to 5am, forcing passengers, who come in the morning, to walk from the entrance till the exit.

“Without escalator, it is very difficult to climb the stairs. Most of the railway stations in Chennai do not have escalators and even most of the time, the escalator in Chennai Central is even non-functional” said Ganesh Kumar, a commuter.

Efforts to reach the Southern railways official went in futile as they didn’t respond.