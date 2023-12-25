Ennore oil spill: EPS demands to increase the compensation to fishermen

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK government to increase the financial assistance for people, who were affected by the oil spill in Ennore harbour due to cyclone Michaung floods.

Claiming that crude oil waste in CPCL along with the flood waters have mixed with the sea at Ennore port, Palaniswami said "the spread of oil has affected the livelihood of people living in that area".

"In addition, the nets, boats and other fishing equipment have been damaged due to oil spill in the sea", he said adding "this has affected the fishing activities".

Stating that during the past 20 days, the fishermen could not carry out fishing activities, the leader of the opposition in the House said that the state government had announced financial assistance of Rs 7,500 each to about 6,700 persons/fishermen besides distribution Rs 12,500 each to about 2,300 affected families. "However, this financial assistance is very less", he said.

Condemning the arrest of fishermen, who staged protest demonstrations demanding financial assistance, Palaniswami urged the state government to withdraw all the cases against the fishermen.

Pointing out that during the AIADMK regime in 2017 when two ships collided in Kamarajar port resulting in oil spill in the sea, he claimed financial assistance was given to the affected people through fishermen cooperative society. "Accordingly, the then state government had provided Rs 35,000 each for damaged big boats, Rs 15,000 each for the fibre boats and Rs 10,000 for each damaged catamaran", he claimed.

"Therefore, the state government should provide Rs 50,000 for big boats, Rs 30,000 each for the fiber boats and Rs 25,000 each for catamaran", he demanded.

Palaniswami also said that the government should also ensure that all the affected fishermen should be rehabilitated by increasing the financial assistance.