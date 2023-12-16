Ennore oil spill: 15 ton oil waste removed in six days

CHENNAI: As the Ennore Creek cleaning work enters day six, 15 tons of oil waste have been removed so far.

Cyclone Michaung caused havoc in Chennai and neighbouring districts on December 4 and 5. The rainfall caused intense flooding in the city and outskirts. Chennai is having a slow-paced recovery from waterlogging.

Meanwhile, oil wastes from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Thiruvottriyur were washed away by rainwater causing pollution in the Ennore Creek affecting the livelihood of fishing villages nearby and people's health. The pollution has reportedly damaged 700 boats causing a loss of Rs 4 crores.

The CPCL and the fishermen have been engaging in the clean-up from December 10. As the suo moto case taken up by the southern region of NGT will be heard on Monday (December 18), the cleaning has reportedly reached its final leg.