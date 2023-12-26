Ennore Oil Slick: Pasumai Thayagam conducts medical camps for the affected

CHENNAI: Pasumai Thayagam, an environmental organization founded by PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday conducted a medical camp for the villagers affected by recent oil spill in Ennore. Party leader Anbumani Ramadoss glad in medical uniform conducted the camp and attended the public who had complaints of rashes, nausea and skin infections due to oil pollution.

Anbumani alleged that the government has failed to follow National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, 2015 in clearing the oil spill in Ennore and demanded adequate compensation for fishermen. Both the state and central agencies should ensure fair compensation for fishermen who had lost their livelihood due to coastal pollution, he added.

The PMK had already urged the state government to increase the compensation to the affected persons and implement the 'polluter pays' principle in full and had urged the restoration of ennore wetland.