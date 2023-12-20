Ennore Creek oil spill: Forest department treats oil-drenched pelicans

CHENNAI: As several Pelicans in the Ennore Creek have been drenched in spilt oil, the state forest department is capturing the affected birds to treat and rehabilitate them.

According to a forest department official, a team has been deployed at the Ennore Creek area to catch the affected birds. "The birds are being transported to Guindy National Park for treatment. Birds that are drenched in oil are being washed, " he said.

When asked about the reports of several birds dying due to the oil spill, the official claimed that the team has not found carcasses of dead pelicans.

"We are not sure about the death of the birds. Some carcasses might have decomposed or washed away. Once the captured birds are cured, they will be released again. However, capturing the birds remains a challenge as our team could only catch tired birds, " he explained.

Meanwhile, pelicans covered in oil were seen in Adyar and Cooum rivers suggesting that birds have moved from the polluted Ennore Creek. It may be noted that pelicans have a diurnal local migratory pattern and tend to migrate locally from one water body to another.

A survey conducted by Palluyir Trust revealed that pelicans have moved from Ennore to Cooum and Adyar.

A total of 18 oil-drenched birds were seen during the survey. Their feathers were highly matted, and several birds showed difficulty fully-stretching their wings and signs of hyperthermia.

All parts were covered in oil except their upper backs which remained white. This rules out them being melanistic individuals, which are very rare and cannot suddenly appear in Chennai, the Trust said.