Engineer, working in Ireland, misbehaves with minor girl on flight, arrested

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man who allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl in midair on a London-Chennai flight was arrested by the police on Monday.

The British Airways flight from London landed in Chennai with 289 passengers on Sunday morning.

A couple who were working in London came to their native in Chennai for the vacation along with their 15-year-old daughter.

They noticed that the girl did not talk much in the airport after reaching Chennai and even after reaching home, she didn't even talk properly with her parents.

Later the parents noticed their daughter was crying in her room and then when enquired they found that a male passenger misbehaved with her during the flight journey.

The couple then visited the Chennai airport on Sunday night and filed a complaint with the airport manager.

The manager forwarded the complaint to the airport police station and the police during the investigation found that Jawas George of Anna Nagar in Chennai who was sitting behind the girl misbehaved with her throughout the journey. Police said George works as an engineer in a private firm in Ireland and came to Chennai for vacation.

The police arrested George under POCSO Act on Monday morning and further investigation is on.