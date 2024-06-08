Begin typing your search...

Engineer gives lift to woman, later gets robbed by auto gang in Pallikaranai

The victim Bakri Reddy (35) of Sholinganallur was working in a private firm in Chennai. On Friday after the duty, Bakri Reddy was returning home in his car.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2024 4:08 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-08 16:09:25.0  )
Representative image (Photo: File)

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a woman and three others who snatched a gold chain and mobile phone from a engineer in Pallikaranai on Friday night.

When nearing Pallikaranai, a woman intercepted the vehicle and asked Bakri Reddy for a lift. The woman reportedly said that her mother was unwell and she needed to visit her house in Medavakkam.

Police said Bakri Reddy offered a lift to the woman and when nearing S-Kolathur a group of three men who came in an autorickshaw intercepted the car in Viduthalai Nagar 11th street and started to threaten Bakri Reddy at knifepoint.

The gang snatched the 3 sovereign gold chains, smartphones and cash Rs 7000 from him.

Meanwhile, the woman also threatened Bakri Reddy and asked him not to file a complaint with the police and boarded the autorickshaw with the gang.

Later Bakri Reddy filed a complaint with the Pallikaranai police station and the police have registered a case and are trying to identify the woman and the gang with the help of CCTV in the locality.

