Enforcing helmet rule brings down 2-wheeler mishap fatalities in city

CHENNAI: After the enforcement of the compulsory wearing of helmets and hiking fines, the number of road accident fatalities involving two-wheelers has come down in the first five months of 2023 in Tamil Nadu. However, the data is skewed by better compliance in urban areas where enforcement is more robust.

The number of two-wheeler fatalities till May 2023 is 3,200 as against 3,452 in the corresponding period last year, according to the road accident data till May. Two-wheeler fatalities account for nearly 44 per cent of the total fatalities of 7,335 during this period.

Nearly 31 per cent of the deaths in two-wheelers occurred due to non-wearing of helmets till May. The fatalities due to non-wearing of helmets stood at 992 till May this year, up from 928 last year.

Chennai city has recorded only 11 fatalities this year due to strict enforcement against helmetless driving. The highest death count due to non-wearing of helmets was at Tiruvallur (64), followed by Chengalpattu and Coimbatore (56), Madurai (51) and Dindigul (46) districts.

A senior police officer said more awareness was required of the importance of wearing a helmet. “Helmet compliance has improved in the city and urban areas. However, it is difficult to enforce it in rural areas,” the official said. Also, he added, there was a separate traffic wing for enforcement in the city, but it would be difficult in the rural areas.

During this period, 25,540 driving licences were suspended for traffic violation involving six offences identified by the Supreme Court committee on road safety, the data said. A maximum number of driving licences were suspended for red light jumping (7,070), followed by overspeeding (5,900) and using mobile phone with driving (5,657).