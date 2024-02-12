Endwars: The chosen one's sequel to debut at Chennai Comic Con India Festival

CHENNAI: The highly anticipated sequel to the hit comic series, "Endwars: The Chosen One" produced by Queensland Amusement Park and written by Amirtharaj Selvaraj, Director of Queensland and a sitting MLA of Tamil Nadu Assembly is all set to make its grand debut at the upcoming Chennai Comic Con India Festival on February 17th and 18th, 2024 and it is titled as “Endwars : Volume 2 – Dark Conquest”. The two-day extravaganza at the Comic Con Festival promises to be a haven for comic enthusiasts, and the launch of the sequel will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event.



Adding to the excitement, the festival will also witness the release of the Tamil transcreation of "Endwars: The Chosen One - Volume 1," executed with finesse by the noted dialogue writer and renowned lyricist, Madhan Karky titled ‘Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan. Fans can now delve into the captivating world of "Endwars" in Tamil, bringing the narrative to the Tamil audience.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the acclaimed Tamil film director and avid comic enthusiast, will grace the festival on February 17th, 2024. He is set to unveil both the sequel and tamil transcreation of the first ever sci-fi graphic novel in Tamil, marking a significant moment in the "Endwars" saga.

In an exclusive event, Lokesh Kanagaraj will personally sign fan copies of the newly launched books, adding a personal touch to this momentous occasion. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the director, discuss their favorite aspects of the series, and secure their unique, autographed editions.

The art work and illustration is done by Saurab Chavan, a renowned artist from Pune and co-written by Merilyn Jemimah and Victor Jayaraj. The team behind “Endwars: The Chosen One" are thrilled to bring this exciting chapter to life and share it with the passionate comic community at the Chennai Comic Con Festival. The festival promises an immersive experience for attendees, featuring interactive sessions, panel discussions, and a vibrant marketplace for all things related to the world of comics.

Don't miss the chance to be part of history as Endwars saga takes center stage at the Chennai Comic Con Festival, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam on February 17th and 18th, 2024, for a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and the power of comics.