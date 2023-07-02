Enabling seniors to unlock their digital potential

Seniors have been seeking ways to engage themselves while combating loneliness and the challenges of growing older. Recognising this need, tech entrepreneur Manu Sekar has developed an intriguing and immersive activity class tailored for seniors. He will be hosting a free coding workshop exclusively for senior citizens, highlighting the numerous advantages of coding.

“Coding offers significant cognitive benefits; just as physical activity stimulates the body, engaging in brain activity through coding has proven to enhance memory, cognitive development, and problem-solving skills,” explains Manu, the founder and CEO of HashHackCode.

Furthermore, seniors must adapt to the rapidly changing world and embrace digital literacy. Manu emphasises, “Technology is no longer solely for the young; it is for everybody. The barrier that seniors faced in the past was a lack of access to learning materials and a lack of guidance. By understanding coding, they can better comprehend the digital world. Throughout the pandemic, I witnessed many seniors successfully learn how to use digital payment systems in a short period. We must alleviate their fear, instil confidence, and enable them to understand coding, as it unveils the broader realm of technology. From there, digital literacy and digital safety naturally follow. Classes like this have the potential to bridge the digital divide.”

Social learning also plays a vital role in this initiative. Manu highlights, “Loneliness is a significant challenge as we age. By organising workshops with a mixed crowd of participants from different generations, we can combat loneliness and foster connections.”

He shares an inspiring example from Japan, where a 92-year-old woman created a mobile app, advocating technology for all. “It would be wonderful to witness similar achievements here, empowering seniors to embrace technology. Coding is just a beginning; seniors can become digital creators.”

The upcoming workshop, exclusively for seniors, will take place on July 9 at the Anna Centenary Library. Manu assures, “While our upcoming workshop is exclusively for seniors, we plan to introduce mixed classes in the future.” For details and registration, contact: 7397416239 / 9886693027.