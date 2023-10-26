Begin typing your search...

EMUs on Chennai – Sullurpeta route cancelled: check details

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 1:57 PM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: Several EMUs on Chennai – Sullurpeta were cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central - Gudur section between Sullurupeta and Tada railway stations between 8.35hrs to 17.35hrs on 28th -amp; 31st October.

Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU Express leaving MMC at 05:20 hrs and 7.45hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th and 31st October.

Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU Express leaving Sullurupeta at 07:55 hrs and 10.00hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th and 31st October.

Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Express leaving Nellore at 10:20 hrs and 16.15hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th and 31st October.

Sullurupeta – MMC MEMU Express leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 hrs and 18.40hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th and 31st October.

Avadi – MMC EMU leaving Avadi at 04:25 hrs and 6.40hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th-31st October.

Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU leaving MMC at 21:15 hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th-31st October, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Several EMUs on the same section would be partially cancelled owing to the line block.

ChennaiMoore Market ComplexEMUsChennai CentralTrainsSullurupeta
DTNEXT Bureau

