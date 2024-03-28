EMU train services temporarily extended to Elavur: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced that in view of bible convention to be conducted at Elavur from April 5 to April 7, four EMU trains plying up to Gummidipoondi have been extended to run up to Elavur.

Train No. 42009, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:00 hrs is extended up to Elavur.

Train No. 42021, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 15:05 hrs is extended up to Elavur.

Train No. 42604, Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU local will be extended upto Elavur and will leave Elavur at 10:45 hrs.

Train No. 42028, Gummidipoondi - Moore Market Complex EMU local will be extended upto Elavur and will leave Elavur at 16:45 hrs, a Southern Railway press release said.