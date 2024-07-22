EMU train cancellations in Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section only at night, weekends till Aug 2

CHENNAI: In a major relief to train passengers, the Southern Railway on Monday announced modification in the pattern of cancellation of EMU services as part of the works going on at the Tambaram yard.

To reduce hardships for passengers, it’s now proposed to restore the 24 down trains and 16 up trains, which had been cancelled earlier on weekdays, informed the Southern Railway through a press release.

Day time suburban services on the Chennai Beach- Tambaram- Chengalpattu route, which were supposed to be cancelled from today due to maintenance work at the Tambaram yard, will now operate as per regular schedule from July 23 to August 2.

Suburban services will not run from 10.30 pm to 2.30 am, as previously announced. Instead, only special passenger trains will be operated on July 27 and 28 (weekend). From August 3-14, EMUs will be cancelled as per schedule.

In the case of express trains, changes that were informed through earlier press releases would be carried out and there wouldn’t be any change in that, added the release.

Earlier, the Southern Railway had announced that 55 EMU services would be cancelled in Chennai Beach- Tambaram-Chengalpattu route from July 23 to August 14. So, 44 passenger specials were planned.

The cancellation was a part of remodelling works that involved increasing the length of lines at the station, shifting of signal poles and creation of additional lines. The completion of work would lead to an increase in the length of the lines leading to and from a station to accommodate 24-coach express trains and 12-car EMUs, curves could be lengthened and signal poles shifted to increase receiving speed. This would also increase the number of platforms to accommodate more express trains.

Meanwhile, the MTC is also monitoring the scenario related to the operation of trains and had previously planned to operate additional bus services to meet the passengers’ demand.

According to informed MTC and railway sources, the impact will be minimal as almost 90% of trains will be operational with the revision in cancellation of trains.