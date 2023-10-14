EMU cancellation on Oct 16

CHENNAI: The EMU services between Moore Market Complex and Avadi would be cancelled from 11.15 pm on October 16 to 4.15 am on October 17 due to line block in MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam section between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi Jeeva stations.

• MMC– Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving MMC at 10.35 pm will be fully cancelled. MMC– Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm, and Pattabiram Military Siding - Avadi EMU local leaving at 11.55 pm will be fully cancelled.

• MMC - Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 12.15 am on October 17 will be fully cancelled.

• Pattabiram Military Siding – MMC EMU Local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 10.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC on October 16. Arakkonam – MMC EMU Local leaving Arakkonam at 9.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC. Tiruttani – MMC EMU Local leaving Tiruttani at 9.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC.