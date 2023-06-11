EMU cancellation in Chennai

CHENNAI: EMU services from Chennai to Arakkonam and Avadi, would be partially and fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Jeeva stations from June 11 to 14.

Moore Market Complex (MMC)– Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving MMC at 22:35 hrs. MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 23:30 hrs and Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 23:55 hrs will be fully cancelled on June 11 and 13.

Chennai Beach - Arakkonam EMU Fast local leaving Chennai Beach at 01:20 hrs and MMC – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05:40 hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 05:30 hrs and Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 04:45 hrs will be fully cancelled on June 12.

MMC – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:15 hrs and Avadi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:50 hrs will be fully cancelled n on 12th & 14th June.

Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:20 and Avadi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:00 hrs will be fully cancelled on 14th June. Several EMUs on the aforesaid stretches would also be partially cancelled and diverted owing to the line block, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.